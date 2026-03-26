4 reasons why "mouth taping" is becoming the biggest trend for deep, restful summer sleep

Udisha
It makes you breath through your nose
Mouth taping is basically using a tape that is skin-safe to seal your mouth during sleeping. This method, approved by doctors, almost forces your body to breath through the nose, which is a natural filter and humidifier. Breathing through the nose makes sure that the air that you breath in is warm before it enters your body. This stabilises oxygen intake and ensures deep sleep.
It prevents snoring and dry mouth
Mouth taping prevents your mouth from getting dry, thus stopping snoring altogether. When you breath through your mouth, the dry air in summer makes your mouth and throat dry which is one of the biggest causes of snoring.
It calms you down
When you breath through the nose, nitric oxide is released, which helps your blood vessels relax. Once relaxed, the blood circulation improves, signalling your brain that it is safe to take rest. This calms your nervous system down, allowing to fall into a deep sleep that is rejuvenating.
It lowers your body temperature
Mouth breathing can cause your heart beat to rise, which generates heat in the body and disturbs sleep. Nose breathing, on the other hand, is more efficient and body temperature lowers. One your body is comfortable, you can sleep better in the humid summers.