4 smart ways to save fuel for every driver

DEBOLINA ROY

Optimize your vehicle’s aerodynamics

Reduce wind drag by closing your windows when going fast and taking off bulky rooftop luggage. These fuel saving tips will increase how well your vehicle travels through the air.

Master the art of smooth driving

Avoid aggressive acceleration and braking by looking ahead for the flow of traffic. Keeping a steady speed and shifting gears early will ensure your precious tank is kept within the most efficient range of the engine.

Maintain proper tyre inflation

Check your tyre pressure every month and make sure that it is within the recommended range. Under-inflation of tyres will increase the resistance, which will make your engine work harder.

Lighten your vehicle’s load

Unnecessary items should be removed from the boot space and the back seat of the vehicle. More energy is needed to move a vehicle if it is carrying more weight.

Click here