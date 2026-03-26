4 ways to protect your voice from changing weather if you are a singer

Udisha
Hydration is key
Our voice is among the most sensitive parts of the body and can easily fall prey to weather change. However, as a singer, you must make your voice resilient to these changes. The most important thing is to stay hydrated inside out. Drink lots of water and use a steamer to ensure that your vocal chords don't dry out.
No to dehydrating drinks
Avoid too much tea or coffee, even though they may temporarily sooth your voice. These drinks tend to dry your throat out, making it difficult to perform. In changing weather, rely on ginger or honey water to keep yourself hydrated.
Keep your neck warm
Temperature fluctuation is terrible for the voice. Protect your voice by wearing a scarf around your neck to prevent the shock from sudden temperature changes. This will also relax your larynx, making it easier to sing amidst changing weather conditions.
Breathe through your nose
Do not breath through your mouth, for it make you inhale the dry air which hits your vocal chords directly. Breath through you nose which provides a natural filter and heats up the cold air before it hits your voice.