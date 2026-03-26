5 Indian desserts you can have instead of cheesecake

DEBOLINA ROY
This Bengali dessert is one of the best cheesecake-like Indian desserts. It is made by combining hung yogurt and condensed milk with saffron. By steaming it, you get the end product with a wobble, dense and creamy texture.
It is an Indian version of Basque cheesecake. It consists of fresh chhena mixed and sugar and then baked. The outer surface is completely caramelized giving it a dense texture and producing a highly addictive smoky cake.
Freshly made cardamom and milk were used to create the sweet dessert paneer. Paneer is usually chilled and shaped into pretty forms. The taste of this dessert is rich and creamy with a cheesecake-like texture.
Kalakand is made by cooking down whole milk and paneer to produce a sweetened milk cake. The mixture is reduced to a somewhat solidified, grainy mass. It has the similar structure and texture of cream cheese.
This ancient West Indian delicacy is made from an infusion of milk that's been further cleaned to remove large particles. Then the liquid is mixed with sugar water, saffron, and cardamom.