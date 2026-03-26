5 reasons to switch to almond milk today

Subhadrika Sen

Lactose Free: Those who are lactose intolerant and let go of tasty milk-based dishes for the same reason can switch to lactose free almond milk.

Low on calories: If you are counting your calories, then switch to almond milk instead of regular ones and stay healthy.

Good for heart: It is gluten-free, low on cholesterol with low saturated fat content, making it good for the heart.  

Vitamin E: Almond milk is rich in Vitamin E. So stop your supplements and start drinking a glass of milk every day.

Vegan- friendly: Veganism is emerging as the third parallel in the food world. And bookmark almond milk as a plant-based vegan component to indulge in.

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