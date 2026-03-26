5 refreshing salad recipes for summer for maximum hydration

DEBOLINA ROY
Because cucumbers are made up of 95% water, this is one of the best salad recipes for summer. When you combine them with creamy avocados and a light lemon-based dressing, it provides almost instant relief from heat.
Water melon is a hydration powerhouse. When it’s tossed up with some feta cheese, fresh mint and a splash of lime, this sweet and salty combination brings some refreshing sweetness into your life while keeping you cool on hot coastal summer days.
Fresh spinach and strawberries have a high content of water and are loaded with antioxidants. Adding a poppy seed vinegar and sliced almonds makes for a bright and nutritious salad for summer.
This salad will awaken your taste buds and help cool your body down by using thin-cut cucumbers and hot jalapeños. A lime-flavoured dressing adds Vitamin C for functionality and flavour to your healthy seasonal meal rotation.
Vine ripened tomatoes have a lot of moisture, and they also contain a lot of lycopene. When you slice them and add fresh basil, sea salt, and high-quality extra virgin olive oil, it becomes a very simple representation of the essence of a backyard garden.