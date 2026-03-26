5 refreshing salad recipes for summer for maximum hydration

DEBOLINA ROY

Cucumber and avocado salad

Because cucumbers are made up of 95% water, this is one of the best salad recipes for summer. When you combine them with creamy avocados and a light lemon-based dressing, it provides almost instant relief from heat.

Watermelon and feta cheese salad

Water melon is a hydration powerhouse. When it’s tossed up with some feta cheese, fresh mint and a splash of lime, this sweet and salty combination brings some refreshing sweetness into your life while keeping you cool on hot coastal summer days.

Zesty strawberry and baby spinach mix

Fresh spinach and strawberries have a high content of water and are loaded with antioxidants. Adding a poppy seed vinegar and sliced almonds makes for a bright and nutritious salad for summer.

Jalapeños and cucumber salad

This salad will awaken your taste buds and help cool your body down by using thin-cut cucumbers and hot jalapeños. A lime-flavoured dressing adds Vitamin C for functionality and flavour to your healthy seasonal meal rotation.

Tomato and basil salad

Vine ripened tomatoes have a lot of moisture, and they also contain a lot of lycopene. When you slice them and add fresh basil, sea salt, and high-quality extra virgin olive oil, it becomes a very simple representation of the essence of a backyard garden.

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