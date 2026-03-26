5 street drinks that hydrate and energise you during summer

Subhadrika Sen
Aam Panna: Made with the pulp of fresh raw mango, these are cooling and replenish electrolytes in the body.
Lemonade: The desi nimbu pani is the OG quick fix when you start feeling dehydrated during summer.
Coconut Water: At every side-walk you would find people queuing for fresh coconut water and pulp during summers.
Buttermilk: If you have had a late or heavy meal, have a glass of cool buttermilk. The yogurt and spices helps keep the gut clean and hydrates the body.
Jaljeera: If you are looking for a spicy twist to your street drink, then go for jaljeera which instant refreshes your mood.