5 things to know about the recent transgender persons bill 2026

Bristi Dey
Definition of transgender is changed
As of 2026, a person such as kinner, hijra, aravani, or jogta, and a person with variations at birth in sexual characteristics will only be considered as transgender.
Removal of self-identification rights
People can no longer identify as transgender based solely on self-perception, which was a significant part in their identity process for years.
Penalty for forced recognition
Now if someone forces another person to pose as a transgender forcefully, they will be penalized and an imprisonment of five to ten years will be imposed.
Mandatory medical/official verification
Identity certificate will only be issued after a positive recommendation from a designated medical board. The District Magistrate will issue the certificate after proper verification.
Critical review
Several critics and professionals have perceived this bill as a violation. Protests have taken place and people are significantly opposing the bill. Many activists say it violates the right to self-identity upheld by the Supreme Court