5 things to know about the recent transgender persons bill 2026

Bristi Dey

Definition of transgender is changed

As of 2026, a person such as kinner, hijra, aravani, or jogta, and a person with variations at birth in sexual characteristics will only be considered as transgender.

Removal of self-identification rights

People can no longer identify as transgender based solely on self-perception, which was a significant part in their identity process for years.

Penalty for forced recognition

Now if someone forces another person to pose as a transgender forcefully, they will be penalized and an imprisonment of five to ten years will be imposed.

Mandatory medical/official verification

Identity certificate will only be issued after a positive recommendation from a designated medical board. The District Magistrate will issue the certificate after proper verification.

Critical review

Several critics and professionals have perceived this bill as a violation. Protests have taken place and people are significantly opposing the bill. Many activists say it violates the right to self-identity upheld by the Supreme Court