5 ways to use cinnamon sticks near your windows to keep summer ants and spiders from entering your home

Udisha
Block ant trails
Ants follow the smell of food which helps them navigate. To block their chemical trail, place the cinnamon sticks on your windowsills. This makes the ants impossible to follow the scent, because the strong smell of cinnamon overpowers everything else.
Make the spiders go away
A cinnamon stick in the corner of your windowsill can also shoo away spiders who hate strong smells. Their sensitive sensors will locate the smell and will create a barrier that it will not cross.
Use the breeze
You can also create a string of cinnamon sticks by taking 3-4 sticks together. Hang the stick from your window and then, as the wind blows, the scent is carried all over the house, shooing away ants and bugs.
Refresh the scent
Do not leave the cinnamon stick and forget. Once it gets old, either replace it with a new stick or drop some cinnamon essential oil which makes the smell stronger, repelling both spiders and preventing ants from coming in.
Protect the plants
If your window is decorated with plants, pests along with ants and spiders would love to rest in the soil. By scattering a few small pieces of cinnamon on the top soil, you can prevent such bugs and pests from nesting there, thus saving your plants.