6 actresses you did not know were almost cast as Hannah Montana

Taylor Momsen

No one seems more perfect as Hannah Montana/Miley Stewart than Miley Cyrus. However, Taylor made it to the top three contenders for the popular role of Hannah/Miley. In 2000, at just 7 years of age, she portrayed Cindy Lou Who in the famous How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Despite not making it in the Disney show, she later played the iconic Jenny Humphrey on the popular teen series, Gossip Girl.