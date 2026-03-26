6 actresses you did not know were almost cast as Hannah Montana

Udisha
Taylor Momsen
No one seems more perfect as Hannah Montana/Miley Stewart than Miley Cyrus. However, Taylor made it to the top three contenders for the popular role of Hannah/Miley. In 2000, at just 7 years of age, she portrayed Cindy Lou Who in the famous How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Despite not making it in the Disney show, she later played the iconic Jenny Humphrey on the popular teen series, Gossip Girl.
Belinda
The Mexican singer and actress couldn't make it to the final three but was in the running to play Hannah and was shortlisted. A popular child actress, she impressed the world with her music. She also starred in The Cheetah Girls 2.
JoJo
Joanna Levesque or JoJo had turned down the opportunity to play Hannah Montana after being offered the role. Later, she had explained that she never regretted her decision. Today, the musician and actress continues to make music and has featured in mutiple films.
Lucy Hale
Auditioning for Miley's role in Hannah Montana is what made Lucy want to become an actress. Now best known as Aria Montgomery from the popular teen drama series, Pretty Little Liars, the actress and singer auditioned for the role when she was 14.
Daniella Monet
Daniella also made it to the final three actors considered for the role of Hannah Montana/Miley Stewart, besides Taylor Momsen and Miley Cyrus. She even confessed last year that she had secretly done a meeting with Disney which turned out to be a test for the role. The actress went on to land the role of Trina Vega on Nickelodeon's Victorious.
Aly Michalka
Aly was playing Keely Teslow in the Disney Channel sitcom Phil of the Future when she was offered the role in Hannah Montana. However, Aly, who was seriously pursuing music thought that playing the pop star Hannah could confuse people. She, then 17, ended up passing the role. Now, Aly is part of a popular American pop rock duo, Aly & AJ, along with her sister AJ Michalka.