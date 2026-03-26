All you need to know about the Naga musician, Imnainla Jamir, India's first female Ibanez artist

DEBOLINA ROY
The Ibanez family now officially includes The Nagaland Native, represented through a deal negotiated by Hoshino Gakki and MDA. With this agreement, she’s also the first female Ibanez artist from India, and will now be performing internationally.
Imnainla Jamir is renowned for her original playing style and powerful stage presence. She blends technical ability with raw emotion in performing her music. She was the first artist from India to be an Ibanez Artist.
During the 2022 Hornbill Festival, she became famous all over the country. Her incredible electric guitar version of the Indian National Anthem went viral on social media.
Nagaland's Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) supported her throughout her career. This official initiative provided local artists with opportunities to showcase their talent.