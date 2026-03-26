Cannot have ice cream due to your lactose intolerance? Try these 5 desserts instead

Subhadrika Sen
Ice Cream: Yes you can still have ice creams. Just switch lactose heavy milk with coconut or almond milk which are lactose free and wont cause you any problems.
Fruit sorbet: Dont want to take the risk of consuming any kind of dairy products, then go for fruit-based sorbet.
Vegan gelato: Replace milk with plant-based vegan ingredients and enjoy your desserts to the fullest.
Banana wonder: Make banana your secret weapon against dairy products. Banana mashes, sweetens and freezes easily and can be used as a base to making several desserts which are otherwise made with dairy products.
Nut-based desserts: Try making overnight nut-based bars. You can consume them as desserts or an anytime snack.