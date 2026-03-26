Summer travels on the cards? Avoid heat strokes with these 8 hacks

Subhadrika Sen
Stay Hydrated: Always keep a bottle of cool water by your side and sip from it.
Replenish electrolytes: Drink most than just plain water. Stop for a lemonade or a coconut water.
Dress appropriately: Wear light summer clothes where the fabric breathes and doesn’t stick to the body. Also avoid wearing tight clothes.
Sunscreen is a must: Wearing a layer of sunscreen is a must when you go outdoors. Moreover, carry a sunglass, scarf or a straw hat wherever needed.
Avoid travelling around afternoon – Maximum heat is experienced between 11 am to 4 pm. Try to avoid outdoor travels or crowded places between this time window.
Travel Break: Take breaks frequently and place yourself in the shade or air-conditioned transport so that the heat doesn’t build up in the body.
Keep your meals light: Eat light meals which are summer friendly like salads and buttermilk. Consuming too much food, can increase the body temperature, leading to heat strokes.
Recognise symptoms: If you start feeling dizzy, nauseous, experience a headache or sweat profusely, recognise the signs and take cover immediately, lest it spirals into a heat stroke.