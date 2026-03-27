5 Bollywood female characters who were misunderstood

ANOUSHKA NAG
Natasha Arora from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
To help Kabir succeed in his profession, Natasha puts her career on hold. It makes sense that she wants her future spouse to contribute to the wedding planning and the life they are going to start together. If anything, her actions reveal Kabir's mindset toward his obligations.
Meghna from Jaane tu... Ya Jaane na
Bollywood has instilled in us a deep-seated hatred of everyone who stands in the way of the "meant-to-be" romance. Meghna deserved the world. She wasn't just some manic pixie girl who entered Jai's life to remind Aditi of what she was losing; both Jai and Aditi lost sight of this.
Veronica from Cocktail
Wearing bodycon dresses and short skirts, the character she played, Veronica, was a flurry of ambition and attitude. The moral police collectively gasped at what was supposed to be a portrayal of a strong, independent woman daring to forge her own path.
Riya Saran from Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna
Riya's life was sorted, and she knew what she wanted. She found it equally difficult to accept that her husband's entire life had changed and that she would eventually be the family's main provider. It was ridiculous to portray her as a control freak interfering with her husband's happiness when she was continuously dealing with her husband's mental abuse.
Karishma from Hasee Toh Phasee
The film gives Meeta and Nikhil space to develop as characters, but it gives Karishma little chance to do the same. Karishma is only seen to do the "right" thing—letting go of Nikhil so he can be with his sister—when she finds out that her fiancé and sister are in love.