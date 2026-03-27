5 low-impact sports you can start this summer to burn 500 calories without hitting the gym

Udisha
Swimming
Staying healthy and active is extremely important but hitting the gym can become difficult, especially during summers. Swimming is one such low-impact sport that can help you stay active and improve your joint muscles. An hour in the swimming pool can help you burn 500 calories and give your body shape.
Power walking
Running is not for everybody, especially in the insane summer heat. Power walking is the new power move to stay healthy and active without much work. Walk for 1 to 1.5 hours and you can burn out almost 500 calories. Remember to maintain a certain pace throughout.
Water aerobics
Water is a great helper when it comes to staying fit. Exercising against the flow of water builds resistance and makes you stronger while helping you reach your calorie goal. It is fun and easy too!
Rowing
For a full-body workout, rowing is the way to go. This low-impact sport is famous for strengthening your arms, core and back. An hour of this activity can burn the 500 calories you have set your eyes on.
Cycling on flat trails
Cycling is another way to keep your knee joints and ankles in perfect shape. It is also an excellent low-effort cardio exercise. Cycling for an hour on a flat surface can help you reach your 500 calories target while maintaining your fitness.