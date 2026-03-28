4 Ayurvedic practices you can follow daily at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Waking up at Brahma Muhurta, or just before sunrise, is one of the pillars of Ayurvedic practices. At this quiet dose of time, one is receptive to peaceful energies of the morning, thus enhancing clarity and establishing a calm and purposeful intention.
A copper or stainless steel scraper used every day will scrape off ‘Ama,’ or metabolic toxins that have built up overnight. It helps improve your ability to taste food, provides fresher breath and improves digestion.
Before going for a bath, apply warm sesame oil on the body for nourishing your nervous system and improving blood flow. It is a natural way to calm the Vata dosha and make the skin softer.
Ayurvedic practices such as opposite nostril inhalation (Nadi Shodhana) help to balance the two sides of your brain. Doing five minutes of this exercise will decrease the cortisol level, improve your lung capacity and restore emotional balance.