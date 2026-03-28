5 battery-saving myths that are actually hurting your phone

Udisha
Closing background apps
Having background applications on your phone open isn't draining your battery, but swiping them close, is. Modern phones have the technology to reduce battery usage to zero when apps are not in use. Re-opening the apps anew consumes more battery, defeating the purpose of closing them in the first place.
Draining battery to 0%
As time changes, so does technology and it is important to unlearn old tech myths. While draining your phone battery to 0% worked earlier, modern lithium batteries are not meant for this. In fact, draining the battery complete puts chemical stress, bringing down the battery life.
Charging to 100%
"Full charge" is no longer the battery saving hack. While charging to 100% does not cause additional or grave damage to the battery, modern phone batteries thrive when the battery percent is maintained within 20% to 80%.
Constantly toggling bluetooth or Wi-Fi
If you think, turning off bluetooth saves a lot of battery, you are wrong. When it comes to Wi-Fi, you will probably save more battery if it is kept on, since your device will not have to use its power to search for network or signal.
Dark mode
For a mobile phone with an LCD screen, this is the biggest myth. Even after turning on dark-mode, the backlight doesn't turn off, making no change in battery usage. This trick works only in phones with OLED or AMOLED screens.