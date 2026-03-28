Make yourself a refreshing sorbet with these 6 easy steps

Subhadrika Sen
Make sugar syrup but heating water and sugar in a pan. Once the sugar dissolves, turn off the heat and let the mixture cool.
Add your choice of fruit pulp and sugar syrup in a blender. In summer season you can opt for watermelon, orange, muskmelon, mixed berries etc. Blend till smooth.
To balance sweeter fruits, add a tablespoon of lemon juice to the mixture.
You can strain the mixture to remove any fruit bits and make it completely smooth. This step is optional.
Freeze the mixture for 3-4 hours or more.
Every one hour, take the mixture out and break the ice crystals that are formed. This helps in making a smoother sorbet which is easier to scoop.