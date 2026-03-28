Try these 5 exotic and cooling iced teas this summer

Subhadrika Sen
Jasmine Green Iced Tea: A common after-meal drink in Asian cuisine, now have Jasmine tea in the iced tea form for better digestion and body cooling.
Hibiscus Iced Tea: Is yet another preferred summer cooler with its tangy taste, and antioxidant packed freshness.
Orange-Cinnamon Iced Tea: Is the fruity fresh zing with the earthy sweetness you have been craving for all summer.
Blueberry-Lavender Iced Tea: Try this exotic cafe-style drink with its fruity and floral taste. This is a calming tea and can be sipped before bedtime too.
Lemongrass Iced Tea: Perfect for cooling down body temperature during summer, with its sweet and earthy taste.