Watch for these 5 signs of a layoff before your company announces it

DEBOLINA ROY

Sudden hiring freezes

Abrupt termination of hiring new employees indicates that an organisation's cash conservation strategy is taking precedence over growth potential from hiring new employees.

Arrival of efficiency consultants

An extremely worrying sign to consider is when outside consulting firms arrive to conduct workflow optimization. Consulting firms typically come in to look for duplicates and assess which positions will not be needed prior to a larger layoff of employees.

Vague executive messaging

When leadership avoids answering direct questions about the future or uses legalese when discussing problems, it’s one of the first signs of a layoff.

Travel and expense slashes

A sudden halt to discretionary expense items, such as cancelled conference trips or frozen training budgets, suggests that there is a liquidity issue. The absence of the ‘little’ things typically means that the company is making cost reductions.

Increased focus on documentation

If a large-scale push for employees to start documenting every daily task or standard operating procedures over the last several months has been taking place, then it is likely due to management's requests for these knowledge transfers so they can assure business continuity.

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