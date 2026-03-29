4 breathable fabrics to keep you cool in 40°C weather

Udisha
Organic cotton
When the summer temperatures sore and the mercury hits 40°C, choosing the right garment becomes important. Organic cotton is one such material that is a must in your closet. 100% organic cotton garment is breathable and comfortable. The lightweight texture absorbs moisture and dries up faster.
Linen
Often dubbed the "king of summer garments", this fabric feels magical on your body. Despite being lightweight, it is breathable and does not stick to your body despite the humidity. It allows the air to flow, keeping you cool in the sweltering heat.
Seersucker
Fashionable and chic, the unique crinkled texture has made it into a summer stable. The texture creates tiny pockets of air which allows airflow and makes the heat escape.
Bamboo viscose
Another must-have summer fabric, bamboo viscose is soft and helps you cool done, give bamboo has the ability to regulate temperature naturally. It does not allow moisture to stay on your body and refuses to let the odour settle in.