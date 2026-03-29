4 comfort hacks to stop new shoes from blistering your feet during a summer walk

Udisha
Apply band-aids
New shoes bring happiness but also blisters. To prevent blisters, apply band-aids on your heal toes, and wherever there is friction between your skin and the shoe. This barrier will prevent chafing, and thus, summer blisters.
Clear deodorant
Applying a thin layer clear deodorant on your heels and around the feet protects your feet. It acts as dry lubricant making sure that there is a barrier between your feet and the show, thus lessening friction.
Thick socks
Before stepping out in your new show, first wear it around your house for half an hour with the thickest socks you have. This will help stretch your shoes so that they don't stick to your feet and cause blisters when you finally step out wearing them in summer.
Hairdryer method
If you are running out of time before heading out for your summer walk, take your hairdryer out. Identify the tightest spots of your new pair while you are wearing them, and user the blower on those areas for around a minute. Adjust your feet as the heat expands the material and moulds itself to the shape of your feet.