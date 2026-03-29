4 flavoured ice cubes to make for your summer drinks

DEBOLINA ROY
Make sure you freeze some strong brewed espresso or cold brew so your iced lattes don't get watered down. These cold espresso or cold brew cubes also complement tonic or milk very well.
You can freeze fresh-squeezed juice from oranges and grapefruits in mini moulds to give you bright, zesty gems. Serve it onto creamy Greek yogurt mixed with granola, or add to soda for a refreshing way to get your daily dose of vitamins.
Thinly cut cucumbers into spiral ribbons, freeze with pink peppercorns and edible flower petals. These ice cubes will give a unique twist to your classic G&Ts.
Put whole green olives without pits into an ice tray and fill up with brine from the olives. These flavoured ice cubes can serve as an easy way to quickly scale up your dirty martini.