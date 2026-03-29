4 flavoured ice cubes to make for your summer drinks

DEBOLINA ROY

The espresso energy kick

Make sure you freeze some strong brewed espresso or cold brew so your iced lattes don't get watered down. These cold espresso or cold brew cubes also complement tonic or milk very well.

The citrus zest duo

You can freeze fresh-squeezed juice from oranges and grapefruits in mini moulds to give you bright, zesty gems. Serve it onto creamy Greek yogurt mixed with granola, or add to soda for a refreshing way to get your daily dose of vitamins.

The cucumber ribbon

Thinly cut cucumbers into spiral ribbons, freeze with pink peppercorns and edible flower petals. These ice cubes will give a unique twist to your classic G&Ts.

The savoury olive brine

Put whole green olives without pits into an ice tray and fill up with brine from the olives. These flavoured ice cubes can serve as an easy way to quickly scale up your dirty martini.

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