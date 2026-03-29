4 micro-investing strategies to start building wealth with just ₹100 a month

Udisha
Micro-SIP
Your Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) investments do not have to be big-amount investment. Many mutual fund companies allow you to invest in Micro-SIP where you can deposit ₹100 a month. While a small amount, over time, this compounds to a lot of money which you could not have saved otherwise.
Digital gold
This is the current trend to build wealth with a very small amount. Digital gold can be purchased with ₹20 or ₹100 or even more. Once purchased, it is saved in a vault and after a point, you can sell it for cash or physical coins.
The Spare Change investment
There are apps that can be linked to your bank, and can round up your daily spending while investing the spare. For example, if you buy a sandwich for ₹94, the digital app will rounds it up to ₹100 and the remaining ₹6 is automatically invested.
Fractional shares
You can build wealth by buying a mini share of a trusted company's stock. You buy these stocks for as little as ₹100 and your wealth will grow manifold without you having to worry about incurring huge losses.