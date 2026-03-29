4 nostalgic movie sequels arriving in 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Even after 20 years, the craze and the love for the 2006 movie is still the same and the sequel is highly anticipated. On May 1, 2026, the OG Runway magazine trip: Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) will reunite, along with Stanley Tucci's Nigel and none of us are turning down the invitation.