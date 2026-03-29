4 nostalgic movie sequels arriving in 2026

Udisha
The Devil Wears Prada 2
Even after 20 years, the craze and the love for the 2006 movie is still the same and the sequel is highly anticipated. On May 1, 2026, the OG Runway magazine trip: Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) will reunite, along with Stanley Tucci's Nigel and none of us are turning down the invitation.
Toy Story 5
Releasing on June 19, 2026, this Disney movie has been a huge part of our childhood and one can never outgrow the fantasy. In the new installation, the toys will face a modern problem as electronic devices lure in Bonnie's attention.
Scary Movie 6
The popular horror comedy franchise will be back with its sixth movie on June 5, 2026, 13 years after the last movie released. Stars of the original movie, Regina Hall and Anna Faris will also return to the parody film, as per reports.
Jumanji 4
Hitting the screens on Christmas Day, December 25, 2026, this beloved franchise will feature the favourite stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black once again for reportedly one last time. Fans are excited to see how the new film connects to the first film released in 1995.