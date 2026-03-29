4 password hygiene tips for people who hate remembering passwords

Udisha
Password manager
It can get difficult to remember every single login details. Trusted companies like Apple or Google help you manage and store passwords, which you can opt for without a worry.
Two-Factor
The two-factor password method is extremely safe. When authenticated, no one can log in without the one-time code sent to your number after the password is typed in. This basically adds a layer of added protection.
The "Passphrase" strategy
Come up with a random sentence that you will remember and use it as your password. Random sentences, although without special characters, are extremely hard to crack.
The "Login with" option
Most sites allow you to sign or login with your Google, Apple or mail account. If you opt for this, you will not need any additional passwords for the new site since you will be logged in with an existing account.