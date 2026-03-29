4 reasons Blue Eye Samurai is Netflix's best anime show

Udisha
Stunning visual artistry
Blue Eye Samurai, running since 2023, is known for the coming together of 3D and 2D animation. This unique blend resembles hand-painted Japanese art, which makes it all the more visually appealing. Moreover, this anime series has brought a cinematic flair to its choreography, which makes the artistry stand out.
Gritty, mature narrative
The adult anime revenge drama is set in Edo-period Japan. It has managed to reject the traditional tropes and plot lines, opting for a more mature, layered and complicated story on the idea of revenge. Through its story, it delves into more serious themes of identity, exclusion from society, gender, bringing the depth of emotion to the plot.
Compelling character growth
Blue Eye Samurai revolves around the blue-eyed master of sword, Mizu, who is seeking revenge in disguise. His character is layered, given his identity of a mixed race woman, who faces the challenges at every step but does not give up her quest of the four white men who stated back in Japan even after the country implemented the Sakoku, the closed-border policy. What makes her thirst for justice more complex, is her belief that these men are responsible for her mother's passing. The characters in the series are flawed and realistic and the drama, intense.
Exceptional world-building
It is not easy to recreate an entire historical era in an anime series, but this Netflix drama achieved it and how! With extensive attention to detail, everything from the costumes to the way the society has been structured in the story, has brought the historical period in Japan alive, giving a sense of authenticity to the audience. The haunting score adds to the already eery setting.