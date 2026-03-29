4 reasons Blue Eye Samurai is Netflix's best anime show

Compelling character growth

Blue Eye Samurai revolves around the blue-eyed master of sword, Mizu, who is seeking revenge in disguise. His character is layered, given his identity of a mixed race woman, who faces the challenges at every step but does not give up her quest of the four white men who stated back in Japan even after the country implemented the Sakoku, the closed-border policy. What makes her thirst for justice more complex, is her belief that these men are responsible for her mother's passing. The characters in the series are flawed and realistic and the drama, intense.