4 reasons Junk Journaling is the most relaxing hobby

Udisha
No need to be perfect
Thanks to modern trends, journaling has been aestheticised. However, if you are junk journaling, you don't need to make it perfect like scrapbooks. In fact, it must be messy, unorganised and full of mistakes. This takes off the pressure and makes it a stress-free outlet of emotions.
Sustainable and low-cost
Unlike proper journaling, junk journaling doesn't require you to spend loads of money on expensive stationery and fancy kits. Journal with whatever you have lying around, newspapers, scraps, dry leaves and so on. It is not only cost-effective but also eco-friendly.
Digital detox
Our personal and professional lives thrive on screen time. While we cannot avoid work, trading doomscrolling for a few hours of junk journaling is the analogue hobby you need. This gives you a sense of purpose and is a great, relaxing way to unwind.
Highly portable creativity
You don't need a dedicated space to junk journal. You can log your day and cut up papers anywhere you want: be it on vacation, a cafe or on the roof. This way, you can stay creative while on the go.