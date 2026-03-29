4 reasons why magnesium water is the secret to staying calm during a stressful travel day

Udisha
Helps with muscle cramps
Travels can often get stressful, especially when you are on a plane for hours. It can get physically challenging because of the cramped spaces. Magnesium water is known to relax your muscle, which can help with the stiffness of the muscle you feel when you are sitting in the same posture for a long time.
Lowers cortisol levels
Travelling during summer can increase our the release of the body's primary stress hormone, cortisol, due to the heat. Magnesium keeps the nervous system calm by stopping the stress signals from reaching our brain. Magnesium water can therefore stabilise heart rate, preventing anxiety and panic during travel.
Helps with fatigue
When you are travelling, you can feel the energy drain. Magnesium is known for producing cellular energy. Drinking magnesium water can boost your energy and focus without coffee, making you calm for the rest of the travel.
Improves sleep quality
If you are travelling across continents, you are also stepping into a new time zone which can mess up your internal body clock. Magnesium water can help with since it can relax your brain, thus making it easier for you to sleep.