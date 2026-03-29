4 rules for the "72-Hour Cooling-Off Period" to stop impulse buys over ₹2,000

Udisha
Have patience
If you want to impulsively buy something that costs more than ₹2,000, do not give into your impulses. Make a rule to wait after you view the item. Come back after three days (72 hours) and re-evaluate your needs. Now that you had time to cool off and reflect, you might take a logical decision.
Ask the "Three-use" question
While you give yourself 72 hours before making the purchase, ask yourself the three use question: if you are buying an outfit, do you have three things you can pair it with? If it is an electronic gadget, ask if you will use it at least thrice a week. If you are not convinced with your answers, it's best not to buy it.
Check if you have something similar
Before buying something impulsively, we often don't think if we have a similar product at home. During the 3 days, look carefully if you have something similar to the desired item. If yes, the new purchase will not add any value or function.
One last check
After three days, once all your checks are over, have one last check about how you feel about the product. If you don't feel the same excitement or desire you felt the first time, do not spend the ₹2,000. If you think you want as well as need the item, go for it.