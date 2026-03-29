4 simple ways to raise your credit score without opening a new card

Udisha
Spend less then your limit
Do not use up all your credit limit, try to maintain a lower credit utilisation, such as 30% of your total credit limit. The lower the usage, the greater will be the boost in your credit point.
Increase your credit limit
To have a lower credit utilisation percent, ask your bank to increase the limit on your credit card. However, you cannot increase your spending. With a higher credit limit than before, and the same credit usage, your credit utilisation percentage will lower, resulting in an increase in your credit score.
Fix errors in credit reports
Always be on the lookout for any small errors or mistakes on your credit report. Sometimes, the report can show you have not paid a bill that you have already cleared. These mistakes, if unnoticed, can hamper your credit score. However, a timely correction can boost your score by a lot.
Rely on someone's good credit history
Good credit can go a long way. If you have a close family or friend who has a brilliant payment and credit history, ask them to add you as an authorised user on their card, but don't use it. Their goodwill will automatically reflect on your banking records.