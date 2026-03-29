5 benefits of low-intensity Zone 2 cardio

Udisha
Strengthens the heart
Zone 2 cardio training is a low-intensity yet steady aerobic exercise such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming and more. It makes your pump more blood as it beats. As a result, your resting heart rate lowers over time, thus making your heart string and the cardiovascular system far more efficient.
Burns fat for fuel
With low-intensity cardio training, your body learns to use the fat it burns as its energy resource. This reduces build up of sugar in your body and boosts your energy throughout the day, making you less tired than usual.
Boosts cellular energy
Zone 2 cardio exercises have more benefits that it may seem. It can literally induce the growth of the powerhouse of the cell in our bodies: mitochondria. Once their growth increases, you will naturally feel energetic and strong.
Faster muscle recovery
Zone 2 cardio workout does all the good work without causing damage to your nervous system. Within a few days, you will feel your muscles recovering faster than they used to.
Clears the mind
This zone of cardio exercises have meditative advantages as well. Now that your heart is stronger and you have more energy, there is also an increase in the blood flow to the brain, which reduces stress and brain fog. This allows you to use your mind creatively.