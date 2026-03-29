5 best anime for Fullmetal Alchemist fans

Udisha
Hunter x Hunter
This anime series revolves around Gon Freecss who wants to become a hunter like his father and is training to become one. With layered characters, this series explores morality and psychology.
Attack on Titan
This series tells the story of survival as the military struggles to protect their home from the Titans, monsters who are relentless. This series is full of political complexities and moral ambiguities, that make it a thrilling watch.
Dororo
This dark fantasy action series tells the story of Hyakkimaru a young lad who father had sacrificed his limbs and organs to demons for selfish reasons. With prosthetic limbs, he embarks on a journey to reclaim the parts of his body from the demons.
Code Geass
This sci-fi anime series is all about resistance against corrupt authority. An exiled Britannian Prince Lelouch vi Britannia who gains powers mysteriously and uses it to lead a revolution against that Holy Empire of Britannia that has subjugated Japan.
Blue Exorcist
This anime series is about teenager Rin Okumura who suddenly gets to know that he is Satan's son. He, along with his brother Yukio begin to train to become Exorcists at the True Cross Academy. As they grow closer, their desire to fight Satan and the demons of Centering Gehenna strengthens, resolved take revenge of the death of Rin's guardian.