5 discoveries by women that were credited to men

The Composition of Stars by Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin

British-American astronomer and astrophysicist had changed modern astrophysics due to her discovery that the Sun and the stars are largely made of hydrogen and helium. Her theory of the cosmic makeup went against the consensus of the time and her supervisor, Henry Norris Russell had convinced her to not publish her findings. However, four years later, Henry published her discovery under his name and Cecilia received no credit.