5 discoveries by women that were credited to men

Udisha
The DNA Double Helix by Rosalind Franklin
While James Dewey Watson and Francis Harry Compton Crick were said to be the co-discover the double-helix DNA, it was the X-Ray image captured by Rosalind Franklin, that helped them. However, her data was shared without consulting her and Watson and Crick went on receive the Nobel Prize while Rosalind's contribution was unnoticed for decades.
Pulsars by Jocelyn Bell Burnell
According to NASA, pulsars are "rapidly spinning neutron stars, the dense remnants of massive stars, that emit powerful beams of radiation like a lighthouse." It was Jocelyn Bell Burnell who first noticed pulsars in 1967 when she was just a graduate student. She went on to prove the signal as well but the Nobel Prize went to her thesis supervisor, Antony Hewish in 1944 who was credited with the discovery.
The Monopoly Board Game by Elizabeth Magie
Today, Monopoly is a world renowned board game whose invention is frequently credited to Charles Darrow. However, it was Elizabeth Magie who had patented the game 30 years before him and named it "The Landlord’s Game". While Elizabeth's intended to teach the downsides of monopolies, Charles tweaked the rules she made and made a sale worth millions to the Parker Brothers. The original inventor was only given $500.
Nuclear Fission by Lise Meitner
Austrian-Swedish physicist Lise Meitner was the first scientist to coin the term nuclear fission. She understood and proved that the nucleus of an atom could be split. She went on to work on her discovery for years, collaborating with Otto Hahn, and her theory laid the foundation for the atom bomb. However, in 1944, it was Otto who received the Nobel Prize and did not give Lise the due credit.
The Composition of Stars by Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin
British-American astronomer and astrophysicist had changed modern astrophysics due to her discovery that the Sun and the stars are largely made of hydrogen and helium. Her theory of the cosmic makeup went against the consensus of the time and her supervisor, Henry Norris Russell had convinced her to not publish her findings. However, four years later, Henry published her discovery under his name and Cecilia received no credit.