5 exotic hydrating fruits you shouldn’t miss this summer

Subhadrika Sen

Dragonfruit: This pink hued fruit is packed with fibre, antioxidants and water, making it perfect for the summer eat list.

Passion Fruit: Packed with juice and a tangy flavour, these tine fruits are apt for smoothies, desserts, drinks and fruit chaats.

Star Fruit: The first bite gives you a tangy jolt. But star fruits with its low calories, Vitamic C and moisture content are great for summer salads or spiced snacks.

Rambutan: Imagine litchi, but slightly bigger and with soft spikes. These are rambutan, juicy, sweet and acidic in nature.

Mangosteen: These small purple-ish fruits are both citrusy and sweet in taste. If you are looking for gourmet fruits, then this should be on your list.

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