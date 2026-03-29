5 healthy sweeteners to use in desserts instead of sugar

DEBOLINA ROY
This highly concentrated, zero-calories sweetener only takes a small amount to provide sufficient sweetness. It does not increase blood glucose levels. People who are following a low-glucose diet can use it to enjoy their favourite sweets.
Using unsweetened applesauce in brownies or muffins will give the recipe moisture and fibre. This will drastically drop the calories while supplying the essential vitamins in apples.
Use whole, pitted dates to create paste, which is high in potassium and fibre. It has deep caramel flavour that provides moisture and antioxidants.
A classic among healthy sweeteners, honey contains trace amounts of minerals and has a different floral taste. Since honey is sweeter than sugar, you will require less than normal to create a equally good taste.
It has less glycemic Index and contains small amounts of iron and zinc compared to other sweeteners. The toasted, brown sugar flavour lends itself to being used as a direct substitute for regular granulated sugar.