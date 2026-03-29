5 reasons why you should switch to fruit-infused water this summer

Subhadrika Sen
Hydration: Fruit infused water gives a flavour to the water making you want to drinking more throughout the day.
Low on calorie: Several energy drinks or fizzy drinks have added sugar and preservatives in them. Fruits like strawberry or apple lends the water a gentle sweetness and yet no added sugars.
Vitamin and Anti-oxidants: Add nutrients to your water when you infuse them with fruits like oranges, berries and lemon.
Detoxification: Fruit infused water helps in detoxifying the body of all the junk and untimely foods that you have gulped leading to better digestion.
Aids in digestion: Cooling agents like mint, citrus food and ginger when added to fruit infused water helps in better digestion.