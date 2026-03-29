5 ways to check your impulsive shopping habits

Udisha
The 48-hour rule
Retail therapy does not really make all your problems go away, so you must check your impulsive shopping. When you come across something you want to buy right away, do not give into your instincts. Add it to your cart and come back to it 48 hours later. Without the initial gush of adrenaline, you might make a different choice and have a better perspective on what you truly need to buy.
Unsubscribe all sale alerts
Our phones are full of shopping apps which means unending sale and offer alerts. The clickbait messages might tempt you and so, it is best to unsubscribe from such alerts. You should also switch off notifications from the apps so that you are not lured into buying things you don't need right away.
Don't save payment methods
Saving the various payment methods on shopping apps make it easier to purchase things with one click. To make the payment slightly harder, do not save your credit card information or UPI information. So, when you want to buy something, entering the detailed information will give you time to reflect on your purchase and prevent impulse buying.
Calculate the "work hours" cost
This might seem tricky, but before spending impulsively, calculate the number of hours you had to work to earn the money you are willing to give away to shopping. This might really help put things into perspective, making you choose wisely.
Avoid doomscrolling on shopping apps
If you find yourself scrolling shopping apps whenever you are bored or stressed or in need of some retail therapy, you tend to buy things you didn't know you needed even a few minutes ago. Replace this habit with something else, such as watching a movie or reading a book. Relying on shopping apps for rewards, can really increase impulsive purchases.