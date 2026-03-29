5 ways you can add whimsy to your daily routine

ANOUSHKA NAG
Create your own altar
Create a small space that embodies your individuality. The idea is to collect a few small items that help you feel like yourself. It might serve as a little museum of your favourite emotions. A few items that bring you back to your centre, inspire you, soothe you, or remind you of what you love.
Have a Tea time session with your thoughts
Giving yourself a quiet moment to sit down with whatever is on your mind is known as "tea time with your thoughts." Pour yourself a nice drink, settle in, and allow your ideas flow like visitors to a small, peaceful meeting. You listen to them the way a skilled interviewer does, rather than dismissing them or passing judgment.
Create a soundtrack for your room
Try creating a different soundtrack for each room in your house because music has the power to drastically change the atmosphere of an area. Select calming, soothing music for your bedroom and a dreamy, evocative atmosphere for your living space. It transforms routine tasks like cleaning, reading, or unwinding into settings that are cosier and more vibrant.
Whisper gratitude to familiar objects
Try pausing just before bed to express gratitude to the things that helped you get through the day. Give thanks to your bed for supporting you. Give thanks to your shoes for transporting you. This little technique may seem a little strange at first, but it fosters a gentle awareness of how much familiar things support your daily existence.
Use your best things today, instead of waiting for a special occasion
Light a lamp if you'd like, and make use of the lovely dishes, fine silverware, and cup you usually put away for "someday." And put on that ensemble you've been saving for the ideal occasion to wear—yes, even if you're simply running errands.