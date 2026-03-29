6 iconic jersey numbers in football that were retired forever to honour the legends who wore them

Udisha
Pelé
New York Cosmos: Jersey No. 10
Pelé played his final match for the New York Cosmos in 1977 and the club had retired his jersey number, 10, right after. Brazilian legend Pelé was among the first footballers to have taken the sport to the United States, starting the legacy that has continued to grow.
Diego Maradona
Napoli: Jersey No. 10
In 2000, Italian club Napoli had officially retired the number 10 in honour their club legend, Diego Maradona who famously donned the shirt. The Argentina footballing god had taken Napoli to greater heights, wearing the sacred number and earning a forever place in the Naple's shrine.
Johan Cruyff
Ajax: Jersey No. 14
A footballing genius, Johan Cruyff changed modern football, and brought in "total football" that changed the game. In honour of the Dutch legend's 60th birthday in 2007, his club, Ajax officially retired his jersey number 14. The Dutch club continues to follow his legacy, just like the rest of the world of football.
Bobby Moore
West Ham United: Jersey No. 6
English club West Ham United owes a lot to their country's footballler, Bobby Moore. A World Cup winning captain with England in 1966, the footballer also captained his club for more than a decade. In 2008, 50 years after Moore had his debut at West Ham, the club officially retired the number 6 as a homage to his brilliance.
Paolo Maldini
AC Milan: Jersey No. 3
Italian legend Paolo Maldini had a staggering 25-year-old long career at AC Milan. His illustrious career was marked by the 5 Champions League trophies that made him legendary. The Italian club expressed their respect by retiring his number 3 in 2009. However, the number can be worn only if one of his sons ever plays for the senior team at the club.
Javier Zanetti
Inter Milan: Jersey No. 4
Argentina is known for birthing legends and Javier Zanetti took his talents to Italian club Inter Milan where he played a total of 858 games throughout the 19 seasons at the club. The footballer also captained the club for 13 seasons and retired in 2014 and so did his jersey number 4, that very year.