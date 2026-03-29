6 iconic jersey numbers in football that were retired forever to honour the legends who wore them

Paolo Maldini

AC Milan: Jersey No. 3

Italian legend Paolo Maldini had a staggering 25-year-old long career at AC Milan. His illustrious career was marked by the 5 Champions League trophies that made him legendary. The Italian club expressed their respect by retiring his number 3 in 2009. However, the number can be worn only if one of his sons ever plays for the senior team at the club.