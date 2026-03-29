6 natural home remedies for oily skin to achieve a flawless, matte glow

DEBOLINA ROY
Due to its ability to work as a natural humectant, honey is among the best home remedies for oily skin. The antibacterial nature will help reduce the summer breakouts by keeping your face adequately hydrated without leaving behind a greasy residue.
One of the most highly regarded absorbent, this clay mask absorbs moisture like no other. When used wet, this clay will pull out all oil and bacteria from your skin. It promotes structural healing and removes the trapped dirt.
Finely ground oat has the capacity to treat both inflammation (as a soothing) and defects (as an exfoliant). By combining oat flour with honey to create a thick paste, it can also help to balance your skin's sebum secretion.
This combination will help with toning the skin and tightening up pores. The citric acid from the lemon juice will help neutralize oiliness to the skin. The egg white will also provide more protein for a matte finish.
A natural source of salicylic acid found in tomatoes allows for an unclogged pore. Apply tomato flesh and sugar via a gentle. It will dissolve oil and give your skin a nice bright hue.
Jojoba oil closely resembles the oils produced naturally by our skin and may send a message to the sebaceous glands to slow down the production. It will help keep the moisture levels balanced and healthy.