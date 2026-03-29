Hotels vs hostels: Which is better for solo travellers?

DEBOLINA ROY
Hostels provide affordable dormitory-style accommodations along with communal kitchens to prepare meals at very low prices. In contrast, hotels are priced to deliver a premium experience and therefore do not require guests to pay as much for the luxury.
It is one of the most deciding factors in the hotels vs hostels debate. Hostels offer common areas and activities and they also host group events. Hotels are built for a quiet, secluded atmosphere and can be the perfect retreat if you want to avoid small talks with strangers.
Staying in a hostel is often done in exchange for shared accommodations. A hotel is designed as a private place where you have your own bathroom, allowing you to fully relax without worrying.
Generally, hostels and hotels are both secure. Hostels include safe locks for your personal items, but large luggage is often left exposed. Hotels tend to have numerous added levels of security like keyed elevators, in-room safes.