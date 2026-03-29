Is dark chocolate actually healthier? Here’s the truth

Atreyee Poddar
Let’s get one thing out of the way: chocolate is dessert. Anyone selling it as a superfood is either optimistic or trying to move inventory. That said, if you’re going to keep a bar in your drawer (and you are), dark chocolate is the one that at least pretends to be on your side. Here’s the unvarnished case for why dark chocolate might be the more health-conscious choice.
Dark chocolate is, quite simply, more chocolate. With cocoa levels often pushing 70% and beyond, you’re getting a higher concentration of the bean itself—not just sugar and milk solids. More cocoa equals more of the compounds that make chocolate nutritionally interesting in the first place.
Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, which are linked to heart health and better blood flow. No, this doesn’t cancel out a sedentary lifestyle. But gram for gram, it’s doing more for you than milk chocolate ever will.
Let’s not pretend either option is low-sugar, but dark chocolate typically contains significantly less sugar. It means gentler effect on blood sugar levels—and fewer of those dramatic energy crashes that follow a milk chocolate binge.
Dark chocolate contains a respectable lineup of minerals like iron, magnesium and zinc. It’s not a substitute for leafy greens, but gram for gram, it’s far more nutrient-dense than the good old milk chocolate, which trades nutritional value for creaminess.
That slight bitterness in dark chocolate is actually doing you a favour. Dark chocolate tends to be more satisfying in smaller portions, so you’re less likely to mindlessly eat half a bar because your palate hits a natural stopping point.
Pick up a decent dark chocolate bar and the ingredient list is short and readable. Cocoa, cocoa butter, sugar. Milk chocolate tends to bring a longer guest list—milk solids, emulsifiers, extra sugar. Not evil, just…busy.
Dark chocolate asks you to slow down. You don’t hog it; you let it melt in your mouth, notice the notes, and even pretend you have a refined palate. That pacing only shifts how and how much you consume.