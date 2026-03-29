LPG vs PNG: 4 key differences you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
PNG travels through underground pipe systems directly, providing a constant fuel supply like that of a water supply system. It is difficult to book your LPG supply and it also needs monthly refills.
With a post-paid meter, you will only need to pay for the amount you use. With LPG, you must pay for the entire amount even if you don't consume all of it within the month.
It is one of the most important factors in the LPG vs PNG debate. PNG gas is less dense than air and rapidly dissipates if it leaks. Conversely, LPG gas is denser than air and will remain in an enclosed kitchen area, resulting in a higher risk of explosion.
Households can effortlessly connect to PNG, as they do not have to deal with bulky gas cylinders or schedule deliveries. This convenience makes it much easier for families who want to avoid maintenance.