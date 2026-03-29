Minimal summer skincare routine for glass skin

DEBOLINA ROY
It is one of the crucial steps of skincare routine for glass skin. Use an oil-based cleanser, followed by a mild-foaming cleanser. It removes all the sweat and impurities.
Use a mild exfoliator with AHA and BHA. Use it thrice a week to remove dead skin, improve texture and boost the glow.
Next step for this skincare routine for glass skin is hydration. Use essences with Hyaluronic acid or green tea. It improves absorption and gives a bouncy skin with a dewy glow.
Use a lightweight gel-based moisturizer with centella or niacinamide. It soothes and hydrates your skin and controls excess oil.
Never skip the SPF. Apply a SPF 50 sunscreen with the maximum coverage, Along with protecting against sun damage, it helps prevent early ageing and gives a luminous skin.
The last step has to be a face mist. Use a product which has glycerin, rose water or aloe vera. It maintain moisture level and maintain your radiance.
For a glass skin, you have to keep your body hydrated. Drink at least 4 litres of water daily and include foods like cucumber or watermelon.