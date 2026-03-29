Top 5 elite residential areas in Bengaluru

DEBOLINA ROY
It is one of the most premium areas in the Garden City. Most of the industrialists, politicians, and celebs’ home can be notice here. This upscale region is famous of grand houses and greenery.
Known, as the house of pubs, Indiranagar is one of the most posh areas in Bengaluru. It has luxury apartments, fine-dining restaurants, and the best transport services.
Koramangala 3rd and 4th blocks are the epitome of startups in the city. It has large villas, plush greenery, safe housing complexes, and some iconic cafes.
Tucked in the heart of the UB city, Lavelle Road is distinguished by the ultra-luxury boutiques, modern apartments, and high-end social hubs.
If you want to to enjoy the modern Bangalore with the old-world charm, Jayanagar is the best option. The large parks and spacious roads make it a popular destination for traditional business families.