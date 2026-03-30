5 easy smoothie bowls to combat dehydration in summer

DEBOLINA ROY
This bowl is the perfect way to recover from your workout and stay hydrated. Watermelon blended with frozen raspberries and Greek yogurt gives you a great source of potassium and plenty of water. Add some mint leaves and crushed pistachios for a crunchy summer breakfast.
This creamy, cold base of silken tofu combined with mango is probably about as close to a tropical vacation. It is one of the easiest smoothie bowls for summer because of the cool refreshment from the vitamin C and the spiciness of the cayenne.
Frozen banana and creamy avocado make a smooth, hydrating base that has lots of potassium. Blend with non-sweetened cocoa powder, protein powder and date to provide a high fibre treat. This smoothie bowl gives you energy without the sugar rush.
Adding mineral-rich coconut water or kefir to frozen berries is a great way to restore electrolyte balance. After exercise, this replenishing bowl will maintain fluid balance and energy levels while also being hydrating on hot days.
Use cucumber, spinach and green apple with coconut milk to create a low-sugar option. This crisp summer smoothie bowl is highly hydrated and have a pure, clean botanical flavour profile.