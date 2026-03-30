5 indoor plants vaastu prevents from keeping in your home

DEBOLINA ROY

Cactus

The sharp thorns of the cactus supposedly emit ‘shul’ or piercing energy. Vastu experts believe these needles can cause tension within relationships and can bring unwanted tension in your job.

Bonsai tress

Bonsai is associated with restricted growth. It is believed to limit or restrict your career and opportunities due to the plant’s limited growth.

Tamarind plant

In folklores, tamarind has been held to have ‘heavy’ or even ‘ghostly’ energies. It is also an indicator of instability, and should be placed outside of or away from home.

Milkweed

The sap of milkweed, which is white and acidic, can pose physical danger. Vastu uses the milkweed's toxicity as an example of disharmony. The milkweed is frequently classified as one of the most harmful indoor plants as it brings instability.

Mehendi plant

The mehendi plant has traditionally been used in ceremonies and is appreciated for its aromatic leaves. According to vastu, it has a strong connection to grief and ceremonies pertaining to death. Thus, they may also contain negative energies.

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