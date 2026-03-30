5 places to explore mangrove tourism in India

Subhadrika Sen
Bhitarnika National Park, Odisha: This is the second largest mangrove circuit in India. This less-crowded off beat place is an easy alternative to the Sunderbans with its boat rides, saltwater crocodile sightings and more.
Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, Andhra Pradesh: These mangroves around the Godavari river is famous for fishing cats, migratory birds and otters apart from the various eco-tourism walks that happen under expert guidance.
Baratang Island Mangroves, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: For those who wish to visit the place beyond the usual touristy spots can check the mangroves with its limestone caves and mud volcanoes.
Sunderbans, West Bengal: Spread across India and Bangladesh, Sunderbans is one of the largest mangroves on the planet. The area, apart from the forest, is also famous for the Royal Bengal Tiger, boat safari, birding, eco-resorts, and more.
Pichavaram Mangrove Forest, Tamil Nadu: Down South, one of the largest mangrove forests is the Pichavaram. The area is made of almost 50 odd islands and is famous for kayaking.