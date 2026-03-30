5 practical tips to stop overthinking

DEBOLINA ROY
If your thoughts are racing, try focusing on your five senses to bring you back into the moment. Look for five things that you can see and four things you can feel. This level of awareness through touch will help you stop overthinking.
Set aside 15 minutes every same afternoon to deal with what's bothering you. Put it off until your scheduled time so it doesn't take up mental space. It is one of the most practical tips to stop overthinking.
Physical activity is as a biological reset for a stressed brain. A lot like a quick stretching session or briskly walking compels the brain to be focused on moving, instead of being stuck in the past.
Try imagining your brain is like a TV and turn the negative feedback loop off, and focus on a neutral activity instead. You can use using examples of doing constructive, neutral activities such as; organizing your desk; making dinner.
Turn indecisive fears into one simple measurable activity that you can do right now. You create a goal by writing down that goal thus moving from wishful thinking to making an effort to solve the problem.